SlavesUS post‐hardcore band. Formed 3 March 2014
Slaves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2014-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bd0f203c-6d4b-4c44-89d1-63be9c60acc3
Slaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Slaves is an American post-hardcore group formed in Sacramento, California. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Jonny Craig, bass guitarist Colin Vieira, and lead guitarist Weston Richmond. The band released their debut album, Through Art We Are All Equals on June 24, 2014. Their second studio album, Routine Breathing, was released on August 21, 2015. The band released their third studio album Beautiful Death on February 16, 2018.
Chokehold
Slaves
Chokehold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jnt9y.jpglink
Chokehold
Last played on
The Hunter
Slaves
The Hunter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02c6z03.jpglink
The Hunter
Last played on
Cheer Up London (Jammer & Mike Skinner Remix) (feat. Jammer)
Slaves
Cheer Up London (Jammer & Mike Skinner Remix) (feat. Jammer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq08.jpglink
Cheer Up London (Jammer & Mike Skinner Remix) (feat. Jammer)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Cheer Up London (Jammer and Mike Skinner remix) (feat. Jammer)
Slaves
Cheer Up London (Jammer and Mike Skinner remix) (feat. Jammer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stq08.jpglink
Cheer Up London (Jammer and Mike Skinner remix) (feat. Jammer)
Last played on
My Soul Is Empty and Full of White Girls
Slaves
My Soul Is Empty and Full of White Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
