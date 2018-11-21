Slaves is an American post-hardcore group formed in Sacramento, California. The band currently consists of lead vocalist Jonny Craig, bass guitarist Colin Vieira, and lead guitarist Weston Richmond. The band released their debut album, Through Art We Are All Equals on June 24, 2014. Their second studio album, Routine Breathing, was released on August 21, 2015. The band released their third studio album Beautiful Death on February 16, 2018.