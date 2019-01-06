Mehdi HassanBorn 18 July 1927. Died 13 June 2012
Mehdi Hassan Biography (BBC)
He is famously known as the "King of Ghazal". In 1979, he was awarded K. L. Saigal Sangeet Shehenshah Award by the Government of India. Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been awarded Bharat Ratna, once compared his songs to the "voice of god". He was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. In 1983, in the court of King Birendra he was awarded Gorkha Dakshina Bahu by the Government of Nepal.[citation needed] He remained a leading singer of film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi. Mehdi Hassan died on 13 June 2012 after a protracted illness, in a private hospital in Karachi. The highest civilian honor of Pakistan is conferred on him Nishan-e-Imtiaz
Mehdi Hassan Biography (Wikipedia)
Mehdi Hasan Khan (Urdu: مہدی حسَن خان ), (18 July 1927 – 13 June 2012) was a Pakistani ghazal singer and playback singer for Lollywood. One of the greatest and most influential figures in the history of ghazal singing, he is famously known as the "King of Ghazal" or the "Shahanshah-e-Ghazal". Known for his "haunting" baritone voice, Mehdi Hassan is credited with bringing ghazal singing to a worldwide audience. Born to a musical family, he influenced generations of singers from diverse genres, from Jagjit Singh to Sonu Nigam. He earned numerous awards and accolades in his career and remained a leading singer of Pakistani film industry along with the other contemporary playback singer Ahmed Rushdi.
