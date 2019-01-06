He is famously known as the "King of Ghazal". In 1979, he was awarded K. L. Saigal Sangeet Shehenshah Award by the Government of India. Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been awarded Bharat Ratna, once compared his songs to the "voice of god". He was honored with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan. In 1983, in the court of King Birendra he was awarded Gorkha Dakshina Bahu by the Government of Nepal.[citation needed] He remained a leading singer of film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi. Mehdi Hassan died on 13 June 2012 after a protracted illness, in a private hospital in Karachi. The highest civilian honor of Pakistan is conferred on him Nishan-e-Imtiaz