Teddy HillBorn 7 December 1909. Died 19 May 1978
Teddy Hill
Teddy Hill (December 7, 1909 in Birmingham, Alabama – May 19, 1978 in Cleveland, Ohio) was a big band leader and the manager of Minton's Playhouse, a seminal jazz club in Harlem. He played a variety of instruments, including drums, clarinet, soprano and tenor saxophone.
King Porter Stomp
Teddy Hill
King Porter Stomp
King Porter Stomp
Feelin' The Spirit
Henry Red Allen & Luis Russell, BILL COLEMAN, J.C. Higginbotham, Albert Nicholas, Charlie Holmes, Teddy Hill, Will Johnson, George "Pops" Foster, Paul Barbarin & Henry “Red” Allen
Feelin' The Spirit
Feelin' The Spirit
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Swing Out
Henry “Red” Allen
Swing Out
Swing Out
Feeling Drowsy
Henry “Red” Allen
Feeling Drowsy
Feeling Drowsy
Jersey Lightning
J.C. Higginbotham
Jersey Lightning
Jersey Lightning
Feeling The Spirit
Luis Russell, Luis Russell, Albert Nicholas, J.C. Higginbotham, Teddy Hill, Henry “Red” Allen & BILL COLEMAN
Feeling The Spirit
Feeling The Spirit
Passionate
Teddy Hill
Passionate
Passionate
