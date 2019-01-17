NeroUK electronic/dubstep duo/trio. Formed 2004
2004
Nero (stylised as NERO) is a British electronic music trio composed of members Dan Stephens, Joe Ray and Alana Watson. On 12 August 2011, they released their debut studio album, Welcome Reality, which reached number one in the UK Albums Chart. In August 2012, "Promises" received a Gold certification in the United States. On 10 February 2013, Nero won a Grammy Award for their collaborative remix of "Promises" with Skrillex. Their second studio album, Between II Worlds, was released on 11 September 2015.
Annie plays a great Minimix from Nero who packs in tracks from Noisa, Total Science, Brookes Brothers, Bar 9, Joker & Ginz amd The Streets. Amazing!
Nero - Mini Mix
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/a9mg9r
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T02:25:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025c8vs.jpg
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T02:25:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vd55d.jpg
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/ahdq2m
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T02:25:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00qd57n.jpg
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
Live Lounge: Nero
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6xnc8
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-08-03T02:25:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hpdk.jpg
3
Aug
2011
Live Lounge: Nero
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Zane Lowe Sessions: Nero's Dubstep Symphony
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejgwrz
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-06-06T02:25:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013vt6x.jpg
6
Jun
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: Nero's Dubstep Symphony
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
