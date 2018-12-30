Lane 8
Lane 8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Goldstein, better known by his stage name Lane 8, is an American musician, electronic music producer, and DJ. Currently residing in Denver, Colorado, he is currently signed to English deep house label Anjunadeep. Pete Tong named Lane 8 a "Future Star" and Dancing Astronaut included him in their '25 Artists to Watch in 2015'. His debut studio album Rise, was released on July 17, 2015. More recently he has been releasing music via his own label This Never Happened.
Lane 8 Tracks
Daya
Lane 8
Daya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Daya
Last played on
The Disappearance Of Colonel Mustard
Lane 8
The Disappearance Of Colonel Mustard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Every Night
Lane 8
Every Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Every Night
Last played on
Burns (Club Mix)
George FitzGerald
Burns (Club Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpglink
Burns (Club Mix)
Last played on
Burns (Lane 8 Morning Mix)
George FitzGerald
Burns (Lane 8 Morning Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm45l.jpglink
Burns (Lane 8 Morning Mix)
Last played on
Little By Little
Lane 8
Little By Little
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
Lane 8
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Aba (Luttrell Extended Mix)
Performer
Last played on
Duchess
Lane 8
Duchess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Duchess
Performer
Clarify (Tinlicker Remix) (feat. Fractures)
Lane 8
Clarify (Tinlicker Remix) (feat. Fractures)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Clarify (Tinlicker Remix) (feat. Fractures)
Visions (feat. RBBTS)
Lane 8
Visions (feat. RBBTS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Visions (feat. RBBTS)
Featured Artist
Superman (Lane 8 Remix)
Mat Zo
Superman (Lane 8 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03j0qtd.jpglink
Superman (Lane 8 Remix)
Not Exactly (Lane 8 Rework) x Diamonds (feat. Solomon Grey)
deadmau5
Not Exactly (Lane 8 Rework) x Diamonds (feat. Solomon Grey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqscg.jpglink
Not Exactly (Lane 8 Rework) x Diamonds (feat. Solomon Grey)
Hold On (Ben Böhmer Remix)
Lane 8
Hold On (Ben Böhmer Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Hold On (Ben Böhmer Remix)
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Lane 8
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
No Captain (Dirty South Remix) (feat. Poliça)
Shed x Johnny Belinda (Dave DK Pacific Coast Ride)
Lane 8
Shed x Johnny Belinda (Dave DK Pacific Coast Ride)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Shed x Johnny Belinda (Dave DK Pacific Coast Ride)
Stir Me Up (Khåen Remix)
Lane 8
Stir Me Up (Khåen Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Stir Me Up (Khåen Remix)
Remix Artist
Bluebird
Lane 8
Bluebird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Bluebird
Performer
Aba (Luttrell Remix)
Lane 8
Aba (Luttrell Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Aba (Luttrell Remix)
Last played on
Coming Back To You
Lane 8
Coming Back To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Coming Back To You
Last played on
Atlas
Lane 8
Atlas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Atlas
Last played on
No Captain
Lane 8
No Captain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
No Captain
Last played on
Fingerprint (Anderholm Remix)
Lane 8
Fingerprint (Anderholm Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
March of the Jungle Cat
Lane 8
March of the Jungle Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
March of the Jungle Cat
Last played on
Little Voices
Lane 8
Little Voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n6526.jpglink
Little Voices
Last played on
