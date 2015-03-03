Mako Sakurai (桜井 真子 Sakurai Mako, born October 7, 1986 in Tokyo), better known by her mononym name Mako (sometimes stylised MAKO), is a Japanese voice actress, singer and a member of the band Bon-Bon Blanco, in which her prominent role is as the maraca player. She has also performed in a Japanese television drama called Meido in Akihabara. She is affiliated with I'm Enterprise. Her anime voice acting debut was in Kamichu! where, in the ending theme song, her character also plays the maracas. As Hinako Hiiragi in anime Chitose Get You!! she plays maracas again, in the ending theme (episodes 1-13).