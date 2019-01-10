Holly Brook Hafermann (born February 23, 1986), known professionally as Skylar Grey, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and model from Mazomanie, Wisconsin. In 2004, at the age of 17, Grey signed a publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group and a recording contract with Machine Shop Recordings under the name Holly Brook. In 2006, she released her debut studio album Like Blood Like Honey, under the aforementioned labels.

In 2010, Grey co-wrote Eminem and Rihanna's hit single "Love the Way You Lie", alongside Eminem and British record producer Alex da Kid, who subsequently signed Grey to his Interscope Records label imprint, Kidinakorner. Grey has also provided guest vocals on several singles, including Fort Minor's "Where'd You Go", Diddy's "Coming Home", Dr. Dre's "I Need a Doctor", Nicki Minaj's "Bed of Lies" and Macklemore's "Glorious".Grey's second album, Don't Look Down, was released in July 2013. The album reached the top 10 in the US and produced four singles. Grey's third studio release, Natural Causes, was issued in September 2016.