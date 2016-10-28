Jim BeardAmerican jazz pianist. Born 26 August 1960
Jim Beard
1960-08-26
Jim Beard Biography (Wikipedia)
James Arthur Beard (born August 26, 1960 in Philadelphia) is an American jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, arranger and producer who has worked with Wayne Shorter, John McLaughlin, John Scofield, Mike Stern, Dennis Chambers and Bob Berg.
Jim Beard Tracks
Lost at the Carnival
Jim Beard
Lost at the Carnival
Lost at the Carnival
Last played on
My One and Only Love
Jim Beard
My One and Only Love
My One and Only Love
Last played on
Holiday for Pete and Gladys
Jim Beard
Holiday for Pete and Gladys
Holiday for Pete and Gladys
Last played on
