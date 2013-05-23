Mechthild Bach
Mechthild Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Mechthild Bach is a German soprano and a professor at the Hochschule für Musik Trossingen.
Mechthild Bach Tracks
7 Songs from Goethe's Faust Op.5
Richard Wagner
