Malena ErnmanBorn 4 November 1970
Malena Ernman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcfa2a05-90f6-469a-b25d-b485838f1401
Malena Ernman Biography (Wikipedia)
Sara Magdalena "Malena" Ernman (born 4 November 1970) is a Swedish opera singer (Lirica mezzo-soprano). Outside the world of opera and operettas, she has also performed chansons, cabaret, jazz, and appeared in musicals, and she has declared that she is very much attracted to the attributes of variété theatre and small, intimate stage rooms. She is a member of The Royal Swedish Academy of Music. Ernman represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest 2009 in Moscow, Russia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malena Ernman Tracks
Sort by
Cosi fan tutte (Act 1)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi fan tutte (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Cosi fan tutte (Act 1)
Performer
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Cosi fan tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Cosi fan tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Soave sia il vento (Cosi fan tutte)
Last played on
Soave sia il vento (Act 1, Cosi Fan Tutte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Soave sia il vento (Act 1, Cosi Fan Tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Soave sia il vento (Act 1, Cosi Fan Tutte)
Last played on
Cosi Fan Tutte "Dammi un bacio, o mio tesoro"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi Fan Tutte "Dammi un bacio, o mio tesoro"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Cosi Fan Tutte "Dammi un bacio, o mio tesoro"
Performer
Last played on
Cosi Fan Tutte, Act 1 Scene 11
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cosi Fan Tutte, Act 1 Scene 11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Cosi Fan Tutte, Act 1 Scene 11
Performer
Last played on
La Voix
Malena Ernman
La Voix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Voix
Last played on
Di scrivermi ogni giorno; bella vita militar (Cosi fan tutte)
Simone Kermes, Malena Ernman, Kenneth Tarver, Musica Aeterna Orchestra, Konstantin Wolff, Choir & Orchestra of Perm Opera & Ballet Theatre, Teodor Currentzis, Christopher Maltman & Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Di scrivermi ogni giorno; bella vita militar (Cosi fan tutte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Di scrivermi ogni giorno; bella vita militar (Cosi fan tutte)
Orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecwc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-04T15:22:52
4
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Malena Ernman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist