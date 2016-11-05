Kathy YoungBorn 21 October 1945
Kathy Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcf8a5d0-9339-41f4-8015-582c54cc251c
Kathy Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathy Young (born October 21, 1945) is an American musician; she was a teen pop singer during the early 1960s, whose rendition of "A Thousand Stars", at age 15, rose to No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kathy Young Tracks
Sort by
All You Had To Do (Was Tell Me)
Chris Montez
All You Had To Do (Was Tell Me)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02htl0b.jpglink
All You Had To Do (Was Tell Me)
Last played on
A Thousand Stars
Kathy Young
A Thousand Stars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Thousand Stars
Last played on
Kathy Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist