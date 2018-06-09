The Sunrays (previously known as The Renegades, The Renegade 5, Larry Tremaine & The Renegades, The Rangers and The Dirt Riders) were an American band from Pacific Palisades, California. The group was led by singer/songwriter/drummer Rick Henn, who was a friend of The Beach Boys member Carl Wilson. Other members of the band were guitarists Eddy Medora and Byron Case, keyboard player Marty DiGiovanni, and bassist Vince Hozier.