The SunraysFormed 1964. Disbanded 1967
The Sunrays
1964
The Sunrays Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sunrays (previously known as The Renegades, The Renegade 5, Larry Tremaine & The Renegades, The Rangers and The Dirt Riders) were an American band from Pacific Palisades, California. The group was led by singer/songwriter/drummer Rick Henn, who was a friend of The Beach Boys member Carl Wilson. Other members of the band were guitarists Eddy Medora and Byron Case, keyboard player Marty DiGiovanni, and bassist Vince Hozier.
The Sunrays Tracks
I Live For The Sun
I Live For The Sun
