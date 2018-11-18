Changing FacesAmerican female R&B duo
Changing Faces
Changing Faces Biography (Wikipedia)
Changing Faces was an American female R&B duo that was popular from 1993 until 2000 and reunited 2012. The group consisted of members Cassandra Lucas and Charisse Rose.
Changing Faces Tracks
G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.
G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.
Stroke You Up
Stroke You Up
GHETTOUT (Single Version)
GHETTOUT (Single Version)
In The Woods
In The Woods
Talk To You
Talk To You
G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T. (Part II)
G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T. (Part II)
Am I Wasting My Time
Am I Wasting My Time
Get Out
Get Out
Crazy Luv
Crazy Luv
Changing Faces Links
