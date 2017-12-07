The Altered Hours
The Altered Hours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcf6a0e7-002e-414b-8e10-395eb84b8566
The Altered Hours Tracks
Sort by
Open Wide
The Altered Hours
Open Wide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Wide
Last played on
Whos Saving Who
The Altered Hours
Whos Saving Who
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whos Saving Who
Last played on
Way of Sorrow
The Altered Hours
Way of Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way of Sorrow
Last played on
Way Of
The Altered Hours
Way Of
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Of
Last played on
I’M ON A HIGH
The Altered Hours
I’M ON A HIGH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I’M ON A HIGH
Last played on
Dig Early
The Altered Hours
Dig Early
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dig Early
Last played on
Sweet Jelly Roll
The Altered Hours
Sweet Jelly Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Jelly Roll
Last played on
The Altered Hours Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist