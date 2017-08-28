Paddy MilnerBorn 20 March 1980
Paddy Milner
Paddy Milner (born 20 March 1980, Edinburgh, Scotland) is a Scottish singer-songwriter.
Going To See My Baby
Paddy Milner
Going To See My Baby
Hey Bulldog
Paddy Milner
Hey Bulldog
Unsquare Dance
Paddy Milner
Unsquare Dance
Lazy Monday
Paddy Milner
Lazy Monday
JUNCO PARTNER
Dominic Pipkin & Paddy Milner
JUNCO PARTNER
The Tube Song
Paddy Milner
The Tube Song
Pop's Dilemma
Paddy Milner
Pop's Dilemma
Mother Earth
Paddy Milner
Mother Earth
As She Walked Away
Paddy Milner
As She Walked Away
Come On In My Kitchen
Paddy Milner
Come On In My Kitchen
Call On Me
Paddy Milner
Call On Me
Louisiana Blues
Paddy Milner
Louisiana Blues
All The While
Paddy Milner
All The While
