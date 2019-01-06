Samantha FishBorn 30 January 1989
Samantha Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcf3ad0b-4eae-4c8b-a292-9f4c573aa27a
Samantha Fish Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha Fish (born 30 January 1989) is an American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samantha Fish Tracks
Sort by
Poor Black Mattie
Samantha Fish
Poor Black Mattie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Black Mattie
Last played on
Gone for Good
Samantha Fish
Gone for Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone for Good
Last played on
Black Wind Howlin'
Samantha Fish
Black Wind Howlin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Wind Howlin'
Last played on
No Angels
Samantha Fish
No Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Angels
Last played on
American Dream
Samantha Fish
American Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Dream
Last played on
Crow Jane
Samantha Fish
Crow Jane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crow Jane
Last played on
It's Your Voodoo Working
Samantha Fish
It's Your Voodoo Working
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Your Voodoo Working
Last played on
Hurt's All Gone
Samantha Fish
Hurt's All Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hurt's All Gone
Last played on
Road Runner
Samantha Fish
Road Runner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road Runner
Last played on
Jim Lee Blues Part 1
Samantha Fish
Jim Lee Blues Part 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jim Lee Blues Part 1
Last played on
Sucker Born
Samantha Fish
Sucker Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sucker Born
Last played on
WHO'S BEEN TALKING
Samantha Fish
WHO'S BEEN TALKING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WHO'S BEEN TALKING
Last played on
Down In The Swamp
Samantha Fish
Down In The Swamp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Swamp
Last played on
Upcoming Events
7
May
2019
Samantha Fish
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
9
May
2019
Samantha Fish
The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, UK
10
May
2019
Samantha Fish
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
11
May
2019
Samantha Fish
O2 Academy 2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
12
May
2019
Samantha Fish
Thekla, Bristol, UK
Samantha Fish Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist