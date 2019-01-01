Ion Vein is an American heavy metal band from Chicago, Illinois, formed in 1995.

Founded by guitarist Chris Lotesto formerly of Latent Fury, Ion Vein has released three studio albums, two digital EPs, and appeared on several tribute and compilation albums. Producer Neil Kernon, produced/engineered/mixed their second album Reigning Memories and third album Ion Vein.

Ion Vein's first two albums have been described as prog/power metal.