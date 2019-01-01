Ion VeinFormed 1995
Ion Vein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcf0e93d-3981-4990-97db-7a34a7bb90cf
Ion Vein Biography (Wikipedia)
Ion Vein is an American heavy metal band from Chicago, Illinois, formed in 1995.
Founded by guitarist Chris Lotesto formerly of Latent Fury, Ion Vein has released three studio albums, two digital EPs, and appeared on several tribute and compilation albums. Producer Neil Kernon, produced/engineered/mixed their second album Reigning Memories and third album Ion Vein.
Ion Vein's first two albums have been described as prog/power metal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ion Vein Tracks
Sort by
Ion Vein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist