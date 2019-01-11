The Ensemble Clément Janequin is a French early music ensemble founded in 1978 and specializing in the chansons of the Renaissance and early Baroque.

The founder, and leader, is the countertenor Dominique Visse. The group has recorded almost exclusively for the Harmonia Mundi label of the late Bernard Coutaz since its inception.

An early line up of the Ensemble in 1985, for the Meslanges recording, included Josep Cabré (Baritone), Philippe Cantor (Baritone), Michel Laplénie (Tenor), Gérard Lesne (Haute Contre), Agnès Mellon (Soprano), Antoine Sicot (Bass) and direction Dominique Visse. Cabré, Laplénie, and Lesne all subsequently founded their own ensembles, as well as Bruno Boterf (tenor) who was a member of the Ensemble from 1987 to 2007 before founding his own vocal ensemble, Ludus Modalis.

The ensemble has recorded very little modern music but in 2009 recorded a selection of 19th-century and modern compositions extending the tradition of the renaissance genre of Les Cris de Paris entitled L'écrit du Cri. This collection featured Jean-Georges Kastner (1810–1867), Alfred Roland (fl. 1840), Alfred Lebeau (1835–1906), Louis-Édouard Deransart (d.1905), Vincent Scotto (1876–1952) and several living French and Belgian composers; Claude Ledoux, Bruno Ducol (b. 1949), Vincent Bouchot (b. 1966), Régis Campo (b. 1968).