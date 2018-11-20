Vladimir RuždjakBaritone. Born 21 September 1922. Died 9 November 1987
1922-09-21
Vladimir Ruždjak Tracks
5 Folk Tunes for baritone and orchestra
Croatian Mass in D minor, Op 86
Boris Papandopulo
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
Sergei Prokofiev
Prima la Musica, Poi le Parole [First the music then the words]
Antonio Salieri
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
Sergei Prokofiev
Fidelio Act 2 (Op.72)
Ludwig van Beethoven
