The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO; Malay: Orkestra Filharmonik Malaysia), founded in 1997, is the resident orchestra of the Petronas Philharmonic Hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Its orchestra members are made up of musicians from 25 countries.

Although the establishment of the orchestra is dedicated mainly for classical music from the wide range of repertoire, its versatility transcends music genre to ballad, pop, jazz, folk music and contemporary as well.