The Coolies
The Coolies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Coolies were an American alternative rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, active between 1986 and 1989. They derived the name from a dictionary definition of coolie which defines the word as "one who does heavy work for little pay".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
6
Apr
2019
The Coolies
The Lexington, London, UK
