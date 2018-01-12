Capone‐N‐NoreagaQB hip-hop duo. Formed 1995. Disbanded June 2011
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcecd780-8f0f-40c5-91e1-be6bf34c51fb
Capone‐N‐Noreaga Biography (Wikipedia)
Capone-N-Noreaga (also known as C-N-N) is an American hip hop duo formed in 1995, from Queens, New York. The duo includes East Coast rappers Capone and N.O.R.E..
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Capone‐N‐Noreaga Tracks
Sort by
Calm Down (feat. Nas)
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
Calm Down (feat. Nas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Calm Down (feat. Nas)
Last played on
T.O.N.Y.
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
T.O.N.Y.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T.O.N.Y.
Last played on
L.A. L.A. (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep & Tragedy)
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
L.A. L.A. (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep & Tragedy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
L.A. L.A. (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep & Tragedy)
Last played on
New York (Green Lantern Mix)
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
New York (Green Lantern Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invincible
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
Invincible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invincible
Last played on
La La
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
La La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La La
Last played on
The Reserves (feat Raekwon)
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
The Reserves (feat Raekwon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hood Pride feat Faith Evans
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
Hood Pride feat Faith Evans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thug Planet (Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. & Musaliny)
Capone‐N‐Noreaga
Thug Planet (Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. & Musaliny)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thug Planet (Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. & Musaliny)
Last played on
Back to artist