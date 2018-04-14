Joe Hill LouisBorn 23 September 1921. Died 5 August 1957
Joe Hill Louis
1921-09-23
Joe Hill Louis Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Hill Louis (September 23, 1921 – August 5, 1957), born Lester Hill, was an American singer, guitarist, harmonica player and one-man band. He was one of a small number of one-man blues bands (along with fellow Memphis bluesman Doctor Ross) to have recorded commercially in the 1950s. He was also a session musician for Sun Records.
Joe Hill Louis Tracks
We All Gotta Go Sometime
Joe Hill Louis
We All Gotta Go Sometime
We All Gotta Go Sometime
When I'm Gone (She Treats me mean and evil)
Joe Hill Louis
When I'm Gone (She Treats me mean and evil)
Tiger Man
Joe Hill Louis
Tiger Man
Tiger Man
