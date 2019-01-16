Exile, originally known as The Exiles, is an American band founded in Richmond, Kentucky, by J.P. Pennington. They started by playing local clubs which led to touring with Dick Clark's Caravan of Stars opening shows and providing backup for major rock artists of the period.

Their name was shortened to Exile in 1973, consisting of guitarist Pennington, leader/lead singer Jimmy Stokley, Bernie Faulkner B3 sax acoustic guitar, Billy Luxon trumpet, keyboardist Buzz Cornelison, bassist Kenny Weir, and drummer Bobby Johns.

They hit the peak of their success in 1978 with the ballad hit "Kiss You All Over." After a couple of minor subsequent pop hits, they re-established in 1983 as a country music group. Between then and the early 1990s, the band had several country chart hits, including the Number Ones "Woke Up in Love", "I Don't Want to Be a Memory", "Give Me One More Chance", "Crazy For Your Love", "She's a Miracle", "Hang On to Your Heart", "I Could Get Used to You", "It'll Be Me", "She's Too Good to Be True" and "I Can't Get Close Enough". Although their chart success waned by 1991, they have continued to record ever since.