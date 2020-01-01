Linsey Pollak is an Australian musician, instrument maker, composer, musical director and community music facilitator.

Pollak studied classical clarinet until age 19. Then, at university, he started making and selling bamboo flutes. He dropped out in the second year of physiology to get more time to make instruments.

Pollak has recorded 31 albums. He toured his solo shows extensively in Europe, North America and Asia as well as performing at most major festivals around Australia. He has devised many large festival pieces such as 'BimBamBoo' and 'Sound Forest', as well as collaborating on many music and theatre projects around Australia. Pollak helped establish the now defunct 'Kulcha', The Multicultural Arts Centre of Western Australia, and has co-ordinated five cross-cultural music ensembles.

Pollak has also worked as a musical instrument maker for 40 years and has designed a number of new wind instruments. He has specialized in woodwind instruments from Eastern Europe such as the Macedonian gaida.