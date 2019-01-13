Sutton FosterBorn 18 March 1975
Sutton Foster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcea90b0-d7d7-4b94-a31d-5d10c58bc053
Sutton Foster Biography (Wikipedia)
Sutton Lenore Foster (born March 18, 1975) is an American actress, singer and dancer. She is known for her work on the Broadway stage, for which she has received two Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, in 2002 for her role as Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, and in 2011 for her performance as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes. Her other Broadway credits include Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Young Frankenstein, Shrek the Musical, and Violet. On television, Foster played the lead role in the short-lived ABC Family comedy-drama Bunheads from 2012 to 2013. Since March 2015, she has starred in the TV Land comedy-drama Younger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sutton Foster Tracks
Sort by
On My Way
Annie Golden
On My Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm65.jpglink
On My Way
Last played on
Anything Goes
Sutton Foster
Anything Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anything Goes
Last played on
The Fire Within Me
Sutton Foster
The Fire Within Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fire Within Me
Last played on
You're The Top
Sutton Foster
You're The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Top
Last played on
Five Forever
Sutton Foster
Five Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Forever
Last played on
Give Him The Ooh-La-La
Sutton Foster
Give Him The Ooh-La-La
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Him The Ooh-La-La
Last played on
Forget About The Boy
Sutton Foster
Forget About The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget About The Boy
Last played on
Puttin' On The Ritz
Andrea Martin
Puttin' On The Ritz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ws1sb.jpglink
Puttin' On The Ritz
Last played on
Astonishing
Sutton Foster
Astonishing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astonishing
Last played on
Forget About The Boy
Sutton Foster
Forget About The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget About The Boy
Last played on
Jimmy
Sutton Foster
Jimmy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jimmy
Last played on
How the Other Half Lives
Angela Christian & Sutton Foster
How the Other Half Lives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How the Other Half Lives
Performer
Last played on
I Know It's Today
Marissa O'Donnell, Leah Greenhaus & Sutton Foster
I Know It's Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know It's Today
Performer
Last played on
Morning Person
Greg Rueter & Sutton Foster
Morning Person
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Person
Performer
Last played on
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Sutton Foster
Thoroughly Modern Millie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Last played on
Gimme Gimme
Sutton Foster
Gimme Gimme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Gimme
Last played on
Show Off
Sutton Foster
Show Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Off
Last played on
Not For The Life Of Me
Sutton Foster
Not For The Life Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not For The Life Of Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist