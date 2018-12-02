Greg ErricoBorn 1 September 1948
1948-09-01
Greg Errico (born September 1, 1948) is an American musician and record producer, best known as the drummer for the popular and influential psychedelic soul/funk band Sly and the Family Stone.
Everyday People
Everyday People
Everyday People
