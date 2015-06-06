KopeckyProgressive rock instrumental band. Formed 1997
Kopecky
1997
Kopecky Biography (Wikipedia)
Kopecky are a progressive rock instrumental band of three brothers based in Racine, Wisconsin who combine a number of elements including metal, classical, pop, eastern music and fusion together to create a unique sound. Since their inception in 1997, their intense music is characterized by virtuoso musicianship, soaring melodies, and dark-tinged experimentation.
The band members (brothers) are:
Quarterback
Kopecky
Quarterback
Quarterback
Talk to me
Kopecky
Talk to me
Talk to me
