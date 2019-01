Kopecky are a progressive rock instrumental band of three brothers based in Racine, Wisconsin who combine a number of elements including metal, classical, pop, eastern music and fusion together to create a unique sound. Since their inception in 1997, their intense music is characterized by virtuoso musicianship, soaring melodies, and dark-tinged experimentation.

