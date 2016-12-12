Michael ConvertinoBorn 22 June 1953
Michael Convertino
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bce44b76-ce86-4392-813a-8f5233c988b5
Michael Convertino Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Convertino is an American musician and film score composer best known for his collaborations with director Randa Haines on films like Children of a Lesser God, The Doctor, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway, and Dance with Me, as well as The Hidden, Bull Durham, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead, and the Tim Allen comedies The Santa Clause and Jungle 2 Jungle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Convertino Tracks
Sort by
Spiegel Im Spiegal / War
Michael Convertino
Spiegel Im Spiegal / War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spiegel Im Spiegal / War
Last played on
Michael Convertino Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist