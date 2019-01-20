Georgia Mancio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p052r2vq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bce00ef3-c565-48ff-87ce-08d091a013ed
Georgia Mancio Performances & Interviews
Georgia Mancio Tracks
Sort by
Someone's Sun
Georgia Mancio
Someone's Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Someone's Sun
Last played on
Tell the River
Alan Broadbent
Tell the River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Tell the River
April Child
Moacir Santos
April Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
April Child
Performer
Bird Alone
Abbey Lincoln
Bird Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034f96f.jpglink
Bird Alone
Performer
Le Strade De Notte
Georgia Mancio
Le Strade De Notte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Le Strade De Notte
Last played on
Someone's Sun (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Georgia Mancio
Someone's Sun (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
If You Never Come To Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Georgia Mancio
If You Never Come To Me (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
I Cover The Water Front (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Georgia Mancio
I Cover The Water Front (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
The Last Goodbye (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Georgia Mancio
The Last Goodbye (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
September In The Rain (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Georgia Mancio
September In The Rain (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
The Last Goodbye (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
The Last Goodbye (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
The Last Goodbye (Live In Session)
Last played on
Just Like A Child
Georgia Mancio
Just Like A Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Just Like A Child
Last played on
Just In Time
Georgia Mancio
Just In Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Just In Time
Last played on
Sugar
Georgia Mancio
Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Sugar
Last played on
Softly as I Leave You (Roomspin)
Georgia Mancio
Softly as I Leave You (Roomspin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
I Cover The Waterfront (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
I Cover The Waterfront (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
I Cover The Waterfront (Live In Session)
Last played on
The Last Goodbye
Georgia Mancio
The Last Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
The Last Goodbye
One For Bud
Georgia Mancio & Alan Broadbent, Georgia Mancio, Alan Broadbent, Oli Hayhurst & Dave Ohm
One For Bud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
One For Bud
Composer
Journey Home
Georgia Mancio & Alan Broadbent, Georgia Mancio, Alan Broadbent, Oli Hayhurst & Dave Ohm
Journey Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Journey Home
Composer
I Do It For Your Love
Georgia Mancio
I Do It For Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
I Do It For Your Love
Last played on
Bendita
Mancio & Georgia Mancio
Bendita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Bendita
Composer
Fragile
Sting
Fragile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh9v.jpglink
Fragile
Le Strade di Notte
Mancio & Georgia Mancio
Le Strade di Notte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Le Strade di Notte
Composer
Smile (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
Smile (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Smile (Live In Session)
Last played on
When I Live My Dream
Georgia Mancio
When I Live My Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
When I Live My Dream
Last played on
That Old Black Magic
Georgia Mancio
That Old Black Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
That Old Black Magic
Last played on
Come Rain, Come Shine (Live In Session)
Girogio Mancio
Come Rain, Come Shine (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Rain, Come Shine (Live In Session)
Performer
Last played on
Come Rain Or Come Shine (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
Come Rain Or Come Shine (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine (Live In Session)
Last played on
Never Will I Marry
Georgia Mancio
Never Will I Marry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Question The Answer
Georgia Mancio
Question The Answer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Question The Answer
Last played on
Manha de Carnaval
Georgia Mancio
Manha de Carnaval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Manha de Carnaval
Last played on
Someone To Light Up My Life (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
Someone To Light Up My Life (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Someone To Light Up My Life
Georgia Mancio
Someone To Light Up My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Someone To Light Up My Life
Last played on
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Georgia Mancio
Come Rain Or Come Shine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Come Rain Or Come Shine
Last played on
Midnight Mood (Live In Session)
Georgia Mancio
Midnight Mood (Live In Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Midnight Mood (Live In Session)
Last played on
Gone With The Wind
Georgia Mancio
Gone With The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052r2vq.jpglink
Gone With The Wind
Last played on
Georgia Mancio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist