Jesse CrawfordBorn 2 December 1895. Died 28 May 1962
Jesse Crawford
1895-12-02
Jesse Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Crawford (December 2, 1895 – May 28, 1962), was an American pianist and organist. He was well known in the 1920s as a theatre organist for silent films and as a popular recording artist. In the 1930s, he switched to the Hammond organ and became a freelancer. In the 1940s, he authored instruction books on organ and taught organ lessons.
Jesse Crawford Tracks
Dance Of The Blue Danube
Dance Of The Blue Danube
I Love To Hear You Singing
I Love To Hear You Singing
Jesse Crawford Links
