Hands off GretelFormed February 2015
Hands off Gretel
2015-02
Hands off Gretel Tracks
I Want The World
I Want The World
S.A.S.S.
S.A.S.S.
Queen Universe
Queen Universe
Teethin
Teethin
One Eyed Girl
One Eyed Girl
My Size
My Size
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Hands Off Gretel, False Advertising
Lending Rooms, Leeds, UK
30
Jan
2019
Hands Off Gretel, The Rumjacks
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
31
Jan
2019
Hands Off Gretel, The Rumjacks
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
13
Feb
2019
Hands Off Gretel, Allusinlove, Carry The Crown and Mantra (UK)
Komedia, Studio Bar, Brighton, UK
18
Feb
2019
Hands Off Gretel, Allusinlove
The Jericho, Oxford, UK
