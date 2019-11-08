Floy JoyFormed 1983. Disbanded 1986
Floy Joy
1983
Floy Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Floy Joy was an English group formed in Sheffield, England, who recorded two albums and had minor success with a small few singles.
Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
