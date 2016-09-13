Peter BaumannMember of Berlin Express & Tangerine Dream. Born 29 January 1953
Peter Baumann
1953-01-29
Peter Baumann Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Baumann (born 29 January 1953) formed the core line-up of the pioneering German electronic group Tangerine Dream with Edgar Froese and Christopher Franke in 1971. Baumann composed his first solo album in 1976, while still touring with the band, and embarked on a solo career in 1977. He founded the record label Private Music. Since the early 2000s, Baumann has devoted his time to studying and promoting initiatives in science and philosophy that shed light on the human condition.
Peter Baumann Tracks
Searching In Vain
Searching In Vain
Phase By Phase
Phase By Phase
