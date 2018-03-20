Catherine Collard (11 August 1947 – 10 October 1993) was a French classical pianist.

She entered the Paris Conservatoire at the age of 14, where she studied with Yvonne Lefébure and Germaine Mounier. She was awarded the first prize in piano in 1964, and the first prize in chamber music en 1966. She won a number of prizes in competitions (the Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen, Fondation de la vocation amongst others), which began a career of distinction. André Tubeuf, writing in Gramophone magazine, characterised her as "an artist too often classed in a line of descent from Clara Haskil but who, in her timbre and sonority, is without question much closer to Yves Nat."

She was a frequent piano duo partner of Anne Queffélec. She was on the piano teaching faculty of the conservatoire of Saint-Maur. She died of cancer at the age of 46.