Lord Finesse
Born 19 February 1970
Lord Finesse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-02-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcd09d6f-ee04-4418-a39d-4ecb57747116
Lord Finesse Biography
Lord Finesse (born Robert Hall Jr., February 19, 1970) is an American rapper and hip-hop record producer from The Bronx, New York best known as the leader of the D.I.T.C. crew. About.com ranked him number 29 on its list of the Top-50 Hip-Hop Producers.
Lord Finesse Tracks
S.K.I.T.S
Lord Finesse
S.K.I.T.S
S.K.I.T.S
Last played on
Tracks Of The Vinyl Dogs
Lord Finesse
Tracks Of The Vinyl Dogs
Tracks Of The Vinyl Dogs
Last played on
The Funky Technician
Lord Finesse
The Funky Technician
The Funky Technician
Last played on
PSK Brainstorm Feat OC (Lockah Remix)
Lord Finesse
PSK Brainstorm Feat OC (Lockah Remix)
Isn't He Something
Lord Finesse
Isn't He Something
Isn't He Something
Last played on
Set It Up Troop
Lord Finesse
Set It Up Troop
Set It Up Troop
Last played on
