Manuel Quiroga
Spanish pianist and composer, 1899-1988. Born 30 January 1899. Died 13 December 1988
Manuel Quiroga
Manuel López-Quiroga Miquel (January 30, 1899 – December 13, 1988), better known as Maestro Quiroga, was a Spanish composer especially known for his coplas, cuplés, and zarzuelas. He was also a pianist and one of the group of songwriters, Quintero, León and Quiroga, who created some of Spain's most popular and best-known songs from the mid-twentieth century.
