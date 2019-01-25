PBN or Punjabi By Nature is a UK-based Indian music producer, singer and songwriter specialising in bhangra and Asian fusion productions working with a great number of Desi music artists mainly based in the UK beginning with the early 2000s. He is signed to Limitless Records and Playback Records. He has also formed TeamPBN as a collaborative project with Bambi, Raj Bains and Serena. Throughout his career, he has become well-known not only in his native UK, but in India, the Indian , Continental Europe, the Middle East, United States and Canada, Australia and in general the Asian music market. His productions are used extensively in night venues, DJ events and on BBC Asian Network and its weekly chart.

Originating from Wolverhampton, England, he has released around ten studio and production albums and launching / advancing the careers of many Asian Music artists with definitive hits. His produced hits include "Nain Preeto De", "Aaj Me Peeni", "Jaan Panjabi", "Aashiq", "Dancefloor" and "Go Crazy". He was dubbed "The Hit Maker" of desi music. PBN was associated from his early days with Dhesi Vibes, who formed later Limitless Records and PBN signing with the label became one of its most prominent producers starting with his album Next Episode and Settin' the Standard.