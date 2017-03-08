Anders EbyBorn 5 February 1949
Anders Eby
1949-02-05
Naissance du jour (2009)
Tebogo Monnakgotla
What is Life? (2006)
Ann-Sofi Söderqvist
Rösten ur mörkret sjunger (2000) [the voice from the darkness sings]
Ulrika Emanuelsson, Anders Eby, Göran Sonnevi & Mikaeli kammarkör
Composer
Author
The Angel
Tina Andersson
Author
Laus Trinitati (2003)
Karin Höghielm
