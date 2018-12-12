Annbjørg LienBorn 15 October 1971
Annbjørg Lien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-10-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcc5e97a-dc90-482b-ba52-ede1554fc7f8
Annbjørg Lien Biography (Wikipedia)
Annbjørg Lien (born 15 October 1971 in Ålesund and raised in Mauseidvåg, Norway) is a Norwegian musician, playing the hardingfele (Hardanger fiddle), violin, and nyckelharpa. She is married to keyboardist and professor Bjørn Ole Rasch.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annbjørg Lien Tracks
Sort by
Sula Mountain (feat. Bruce Molsky & Mikael Marin)
Annbjørg Lien
Sula Mountain (feat. Bruce Molsky & Mikael Marin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sula Mountain (feat. Bruce Molsky & Mikael Marin)
Last played on
Dansande Ut Alle Ar / Dancing The Years All Away
Annbjørg Lien
Dansande Ut Alle Ar / Dancing The Years All Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dansande Ut Alle Ar / Dancing The Years All Away
Last played on
The Fiddle (feat. Bruce Molsky, Mikael Marin & Christine Hanson)
Annbjørg Lien
The Fiddle (feat. Bruce Molsky, Mikael Marin & Christine Hanson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fiddle (feat. Bruce Molsky, Mikael Marin & Christine Hanson)
Last played on
Dancing Larry
Annbjørg Lien
Dancing Larry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dancing Larry
Last played on
Felefeber
Annbjørg Lien
Felefeber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Felefeber
Last played on
The Fiddle
Annbjørg Lien
The Fiddle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fiddle
Last played on
Waltz with Me
Annbjørg Lien
Waltz with Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz with Me
Last played on
Sula Mountain
Annbjørg Lien
Sula Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sula Mountain
Last played on
Khoom Loy
Annbjørg Lien
Khoom Loy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khoom Loy
Last played on
Butterfly
Annbjørg Lien
Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly
Last played on
The Trapezian
Annbjørg Lien
The Trapezian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Trapezian
Last played on
Psalm
Annbjørg Lien
Psalm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psalm
Last played on
Fonix
Annbjørg Lien
Fonix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fonix
Last played on
Den Bortkomne Sauen
Annbjørg Lien
Den Bortkomne Sauen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Den Bortkomne Sauen
Last played on
Tareq
Annbjørg Lien
Tareq
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tareq
Last played on
Fanitullen
Annbjørg Lien
Fanitullen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanitullen
Last played on
Amen
Annbjørg Lien
Amen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amen
Last played on
Korstog
Annbjørg Lien
Korstog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Korstog
Last played on
Villvinter
Annbjørg Lien
Villvinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Villvinter
Last played on
The Old Car
Annbjørg Lien
The Old Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Car
Last played on
Annbjørg Lien Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist