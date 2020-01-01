Hoven DrovenFormed 1989
Hoven Droven
1989
Hoven Droven Biography (Wikipedia)
Hoven Droven is a Swedish folk rock band founded in 1989. They specialize in instrumental, hard rock arrangements of old Swedish folk tunes. The closest English translation of the Jamtish phrase "Hoven Droven" is "helter skelter" or "whatever."
Their 2006 album "Jumping at the Cedar" was nominated for a 2007 Grammis in the folk music category.
