MARC REBILLET, Joey Negro, 2manydjs (DJ Set), Erol Alkan, Prins Thomas, James Lavelle, PBR Streetgang, Birds of Paradise, Justin Robertson, Warmduscher, Ivan Smagghe, Vox Low, Jennifer Cardini, Pete Herbert, Tronik Youth, Bill Brewster, Zombies In Miami, chida, Kuniyuki Takahashi, Andy Blake, bawrut, Identified Patient, Apiento, Charles Green, Nancy Noise, Donna Leake, Man Power (UK), Willikens & Ivkovic and Forriner

The Hop Farm, Paddock Wood, UK