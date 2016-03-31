Lord Cut-Glass is the current stage name of Alun Woodward. He is a singer-songwriter from Motherwell, formerly of the influential Glasgow based band the Delgados. The name, Lord Cut-Glass, comes from a character in the Dylan Thomas radio play Under Milk Wood.

His first full-length album, self-titled Lord Cut-Glass, was released on 22 June 2009.

He has, furthermore, contributed two other tracks under the moniker of Lord Cut-Glass. The first, "A Sentimental Song", released in March 2007, was part of the Scottish indie/folk compilation Ballads of the Book with lyrics written by the author Alasdair Gray. It was released by record label Chemikal Underground which, as part of the Delgados, Woodward helped create in 1995. He also served as the record label's director. Woodward has subsequently released one further track, "Maybe", as part of the compilation Worried Noodles.

In 2007, The Guardian wrote of his performance for Ballads of the Book: "He is whispery, tremulous in the extreme, and his fragile folky melodies are bolstered with cello and violin; a definite trope in the Glasgow music scene."