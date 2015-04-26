Haste the DayFormed 2001
Haste the Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcbc08d6-4615-4f40-963c-5158ebe2b9e0
Haste the Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Haste the Day is an American metalcore band formed in Carmel, Indiana in 2001 and signed to Solid State Records. Their name is derived from a lyric in the hymn "It Is Well with My Soul" by Horatio Spafford. The band released an EP titled That They May Know You, in 2002, followed by five studio albums: Burning Bridges (2004), When Everything Falls (2005), Pressure the Hinges (2007), Dreamer (2008), and Attack of the Wolf King (2010). The group disbanded in March 2011 but reformed in 2014 and released Coward in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Haste the Day Tracks
Sort by
World
Haste the Day
World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World
Last played on
Haste the Day Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist