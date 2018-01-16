Vernon DalhartBorn 6 April 1883. Died 14 September 1948
Vernon Dalhart
1883-04-06
Vernon Dalhart Biography
Marion Try Slaughter (April 6, 1883 – September 14, 1948), better known by his stage name Vernon Dalhart, was a country music singer and songwriter. He recorded the first country song to sell one million copies.
Vernon Dalhart Tracks
There's A New Star in Heaven Tonight
Vernon Dalhart
There's A New Star in Heaven Tonight
The Runaway Train
Vernon Dalhart
The Runaway Train
The Runaway Train
The Wreck Of The Old '97
Vernon Dalhart
The Wreck Of The Old '97
The Prisoner's Song
Vernon Dalhart
The Prisoner's Song
The Prisoner's Song
Puttin' On The Style
Vernon Dalhart
Puttin' On The Style
Puttin' On The Style
The Prisoner's Song recording
Vernon Dalhart
The Prisoner's Song recording
