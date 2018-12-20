Francis EgertonBorn 14 July 1930
Francis Egerton
1930-07-14
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Benjamin Britten
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Paul Bunyan: A Call and Chorus of Lumberjacks
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-25T15:21:24
25
Jul
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-22T15:21:24
22
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1980-08-12T15:21:24
12
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1976-08-28T15:21:24
28
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-03T15:21:24
3
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
