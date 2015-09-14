Silas HoganBorn 15 September 1911. Died 9 January 1994
Silas Hogan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-09-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/bcba867b-fc89-488b-aee1-f2a588af2b45
Silas Hogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Silas Hogan (September 15, 1911 – January 9, 1994) was an American blues musician. His most notable recordings are "Airport Blues" and "Lonesome La La". He was the front man of the Rhythm Ramblers. Hogan was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Silas Hogan Tracks
Sort by
Sitting Here Wondering
Silas Hogan
Sitting Here Wondering
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting Here Wondering
Last played on
Just Give Me A Chance
Silas Hogan
Just Give Me A Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Give Me A Chance
Last played on
Hoo Doo Blues
Silas Hogan
Hoo Doo Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoo Doo Blues
Last played on
Dry Chemical Blues
Silas Hogan
Dry Chemical Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dry Chemical Blues
Last played on
Silas Hogan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist