Silas Hogan (September 15, 1911 – January 9, 1994) was an American blues musician. His most notable recordings are "Airport Blues" and "Lonesome La La". He was the front man of the Rhythm Ramblers. Hogan was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame.

