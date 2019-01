Bowling for Soup (often typeset as ¡Bowling for Soup! and abbreviated as BFS) is an American rock band originally formed in Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1994. The band consists of Jaret Reddick (lead vocals, guitar), Chris Burney (guitar, backing vocals), Gary Wiseman (drums, percussion, backing vocals), and Rob Felicetti (bass, backing vocals). The band is best known for its singles "Girl All the Bad Guys Want", "1985", "Almost", and "High School Never Ends".