Helena Dix Biography (Wikipedia)
Helena Dix (born 26 May 1979) is an Australian operatic soprano and specialist in bel canto roles. In 2005 Dix represented Australia in BBC Cardiff Singer of the World. She was awarded as an associate of The Royal Academy of Music in 2015 for her significant contribution to the music industry.
