The WantedEnglish-Irish pop boy band. Formed 2009
The Wanted Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wanted are a British-Irish boy band consisting of members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker and Nathan Sykes. They formed in 2009 and were signed worldwide to Universal Music subsidiaries Island Records and Mercury Records, and managed by Scooter Braun.
The band's debut album, The Wanted, was released on 25 October 2010 and peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart. The album spawned three UK top 20 singles: their debut single, "All Time Low", which debuted at number one, "Heart Vacancy", which reached number two, and "Lose My Mind", which peaked at number 19. Follow-up album Battleground was released on 4 November 2011 and hit number five in the UK and number four in Ireland. The lead single from the album, "Gold Forever", was released in aid of Comic Relief and reached number three in the UK. Their second number-one hit, "Glad You Came", topped the singles chart in the United Kingdom for two weeks and in Ireland for five weeks. The third and fourth singles, "Lightning" and "Warzone", hit number two and number 21, respectively, in the UK.
- The Wanted chat to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br2jf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br2jf.jpg2013-06-21T15:36:00.000ZBoyband and stars of their own reality TV show The Wanted chat to Steve Wrighthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01br2kh
The Wanted chat to Steve Wright
The Wanted Tracks
Sort by
All Time Low
Chasing The Sun
Walks Like Rihanna
I Found You
Glad You Came
Show Me Love (America)
Love Sewn
Lightning
Past BBC Events
Children in Need Rocks: 2013
T in the Park: 2012
Live Lounge: The Wanted
Live Lounge: The Wanted
Live Lounge: The Wanted
